Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Shares in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

ALLY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

