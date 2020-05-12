Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 363,790 Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 363,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,387,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,574 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

