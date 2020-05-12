Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $223,000 in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,227,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 281,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

