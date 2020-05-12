Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $319,000 in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of VST opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

