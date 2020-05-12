Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,370 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Tapestry by 17,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

TPR stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.