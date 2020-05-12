Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,317,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.