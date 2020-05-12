Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,020 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

