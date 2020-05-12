Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 9,110 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

