Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $375,000 Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 497,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

