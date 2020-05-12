Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Motco bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.31. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

