Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,630 shares of company stock worth $14,786,022. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average is $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.