Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 936,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,555.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 569,050 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

