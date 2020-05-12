Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Decreased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

