Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $468,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,221.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

