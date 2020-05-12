AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 80,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,188,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 51.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,323.74. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

