Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Ameren updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Shares of AEE opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

