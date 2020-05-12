American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.53. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.45-7.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.67.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.