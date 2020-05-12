American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$100.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

