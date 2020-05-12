American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.51.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.