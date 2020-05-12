American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

