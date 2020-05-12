American International Group Inc. Buys 979 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 330,307 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

