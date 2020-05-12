American International Group Inc. Has $6.47 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

