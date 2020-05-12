American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,295 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $177.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

