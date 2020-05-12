American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Entergy by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

ETR stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

