American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Jabil worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 818.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 198,981 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

