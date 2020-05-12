Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMSF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $61.70 on Friday. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,811 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 66,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares during the period.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

