AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $64.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NYSE:AMN opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.44. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

