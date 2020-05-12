Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-60.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.45-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

In other news, Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chintu Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576 in the last three months. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.