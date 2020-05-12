Analysts Issue Forecasts for Total SA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Total in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,843,098 shares of company stock worth $15,163,517 over the last 90 days.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

