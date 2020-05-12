Analysts Issue Forecasts for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a report released on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

VIAC opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

In related news, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,525 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.