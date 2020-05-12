Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

NYSE STN opened at $30.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.87 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,043,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 3,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 219,964 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 574,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 263,409 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

