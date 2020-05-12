Analysts Offer Predictions for Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $15.65 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

