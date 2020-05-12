Analysts Offer Predictions for Tivity Health Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TVTY. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Tivity Health stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $496.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $483,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tivity Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Tivity Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

