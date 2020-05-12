Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock worth $4,054,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

