Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $348.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.52 and its 200-day moving average is $508.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.61 per share, with a total value of $705,220.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 247,223 shares of company stock worth $115,141,153 over the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

