Aperio Group LLC Buys 24,794 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

NDAQ opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

