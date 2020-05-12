Aperio Group LLC Buys 54,809 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $151,561,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,971 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after acquiring an additional 669,186 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.