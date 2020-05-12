Aperio Group LLC Buys 7,553 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of W W Grainger worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in W W Grainger by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in W W Grainger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $286.59 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

