Aperio Group LLC Buys 85,325 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.23% of Voya Financial worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Voya Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Voya Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.