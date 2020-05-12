Aperio Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.06.

Iqvia stock opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

