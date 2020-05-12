Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

