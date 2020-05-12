Aperio Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 179,401 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 56,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 340,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

