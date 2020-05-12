Aperio Group LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.73.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

