Aperio Group LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after buying an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AMETEK by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after purchasing an additional 822,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Shares of AME stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.