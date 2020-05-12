Aperio Group LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 26.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,687 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 61,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,232,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 59,125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of TAK opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.