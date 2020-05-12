Aperio Group LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

