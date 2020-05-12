Aperio Group LLC Has $12.67 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 15.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 42.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.95, for a total value of $129,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,059 shares of company stock valued at $28,231,981. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $421.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.67.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

