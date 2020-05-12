Aperio Group LLC Sells 102,563 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,563 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 59.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 84.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

