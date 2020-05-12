Applied Materials (AMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.98 to $1.10 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMAT opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

