ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) vs. Parsley Energy (OTCMKTS:PE) Financial Contrast

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Parsley Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Parsley Energy -151.11% 5.52% 3.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Parsley Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 1.95 $175.21 million $1.12 8.25

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Parsley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Parsley Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Parsley Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsley Energy 0 4 18 0 2.82

Parsley Energy has a consensus target price of $16.41, indicating a potential upside of 77.59%. Given Parsley Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parsley Energy is more favorable than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Volatility & Risk

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has a beta of 5.61, indicating that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsley Energy has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH

Arabella Exploration, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. The company primarily holds interest the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. It holds interest in approximately 1,562 net acres in the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the company had approximately 785,470 thousand barrels of estimated net proved oil reserves; and 1,571,842 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Arabella Exploration, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

